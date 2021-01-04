MiMedx to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference

MARIETTA, Ga., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MiMedx” or the “Company”), an industry leader in advanced wound care and a therapeutic biologics company, today announced that Timothy R. Wright, Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Robert Stein, Executive Vice President, Research & Development, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Virtual Conference held January 11-14, 2021.



The pre-recorded fireside chat will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.mimedx.com beginning on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 6:00 AM Eastern Time and will be accessible for approximately 90 days.