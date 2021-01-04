 

Better Choice Appoints Consumer Packaged Goods Industry Veteran, Scott Lerner, as New CEO

globenewswire
04.01.2021   

With over 20 years of experience in the consumer packaged goods industry, Mr. Lerner has previously held positions at PepsiCo, ConAgra Foods and Kimberly-Clark

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (OTCQX: BTTR) (“Better Choice”) (the “Company”), an animal health and wellness company, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Scott Lerner, as the Company’s new Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2021. Mr. Lerner replaces Werner von Pein, who helped lead the highly successful integration of the Halo Brand with the other portfolio companies at Better Choice.

Michael Young, Chairman of the Board stated, “We are extremely pleased to announce that our search for the right CEO has culminated in us hiring Mr. Scott Lerner. Scott is a former United States Marine Corps Officer and extremely successful consumer-packaged goods industry veteran who brings to Better Choice Company an incredible track record of building successful brands while expanding stakeholder value.” Mr. Young continued, “This transition comes at exactly the right time for Better Choice Company as we have now successfully integrated our brands and look to continue to deliver on our plan to be a major player in the burgeoning animal health and wellness sector. On behalf of the Board of Directors we wish to thank Werner von Pein for his incredible leadership and support.”

Scott Lerner is a consumer products veteran with over 20 years of experience in the consumer-packaged goods industry, having previously worked for PepsiCo, ConAgra Foods and Kimberly-Clark, where he managed iconic brands such as Naked Juice, Quaker Oats, Scott Tissue and Parkay Margarine. In 2008, Scott created his own beverage brand called Solixir, resulting in a successful exit in 2014. Following the sale of Solixir, Scott partnered with the private equity group VMG partners to become the CEO of Kernel Season’s, where he introduced new product lines, increased profitability by 30% and oversaw the sale of the company to Highlander Partners. Mr. Lerner comes to Better Choice fresh from his highly successful role as the CEO of food brand Farmhouse Culture, where he partnered with private equity investors to reposition the brand in order to capitalize on growing health and wellness trends.

