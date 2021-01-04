 

Novus Therapeutics Announces Name Change to Eledon Pharmaceuticals; Provides Corporate Update and Outlook

04.01.2021   

Eledon to commence trading on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker “ELDN” effective tomorrow, January 5, 2021

Eledon is well financed to complete up to four Phase 2 clinical trials of lead candidate AT-1501, a potential best in class anti-CD40L monoclonal antibody

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (“Novus”) (NASDAQ: NVUS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing, targeted medicines for persons living with an autoimmune disease, requiring an organ or cell-based transplant, or living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), today provided a corporate update and offered its outlook for 2021 and beyond.

2020 and Recent Accomplishments:

  • Announced name change to Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELDN) to reflect the company’s new focus on transplantation and autoimmune diseases
  • In September, completed the acquisition of privately-held Anelixis Therapeutics and its lead clinical program, AT-1501, a next generation anti-CD40L antibody
  • Concurrent with acquisition announcement, completed a private placement financing with gross proceeds of over $108 million, providing cash runway into at least late 2023
  • Financing was supported by a group of premier life science investors, led by BVF Partners L.P., with participation from Cormorant Asset Management, Ecor1 Capital, Logos Capital, Fidelity Management and Research Company, Adage Capital Partners L.P., Woodline Partners LP, Ridgeback Capital, Janus Henderson Investors, and Samsara BioCapital, as well as additional investors
  • In October, initiated a Phase 2a clinical trial of AT-1501 in ALS
  • In November, received clearance from Health Canada to proceed with the initiation of a Phase 2 clinical trial of AT-1501 in islet cell transplantation for type 1 diabetes with enrollment expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021
  • In December, secured stockholder votes to convert Series X1 non-voting convertible preferred stock into shares of common stock, simplifying the company’s capital structure
  • In a non-human primate preclinical model of islet cell transplantation, experiments benchmarking AT-1501 maintenance treatment compared to calcineurin inhibitor-based maintenance treatment demonstrated better islet cell graft function and improved safety profile for animals receiving AT-1501. Initial dose finding studies demonstrate AT-1501’s ability to prevent acute and long-term graft rejection at both 20 mg/kg and 10 mg/kg for over 12 months. New data suggests that after six months of treatment the frequency of dosing in non-human primates can be reduced by at least 50% without significant loss in graft function. Presentation and publication of study data expected in 2021
