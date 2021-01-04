Celldex Appoints Freddy A. Jimenez, Esq. as Senior Vice President and General Counsel

"Freddy’s legal expertise and deep experience in regulatory law, compliance and strategy have greatly benefited Celldex during his tenure and I am confident he will excel in this expanded leadership role,” said Anthony Marucci, Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Celldex Therapeutics.

HAMPTON, N.J., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:CLDX) today announced the promotion of Freddy A. Jimenez, Esq. to Senior Vice President and General Counsel, effective January 1, 2021. Over the span of a 30 year career in the biopharmaceutical industry, Mr. Jimenez has been responsible for the development and execution of comprehensive legal and compliance strategies as well as coordination of legal expertise to support research and development, commercial and business efforts. Mr. Jimenez joined Celldex as Vice President, Law and Compliance in February 2016, serving as the Company’s chief counsel and compliance officer as well as providing executive leadership of information technology.

“2021 will be an important year for Celldex and I look forward to continuing to work closely with my Celldex colleagues as we advance a novel pipeline that I believe holds significant scientific and clinical promise,” said Freddy Jimenez, Esq., Senior Vice President and General Counsel.

Prior to joining Celldex in 2016, Mr. Jimenez spent 23 years at Johnson & Johnson (J&J) in various roles, including head of the pharmaceutical regulatory legal group for J&J where he coordinated legal strategy, deployment, and provided advice and counsel regarding regulatory, compliance, and fraud and abuse matters to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical affiliates of J&J and to the North America Leadership Team. During his tenure at J&J, he received six J&J Standards of Leadership Awards. Mr. Jimenez also worked in the Food & Drug Practice at the Washington DC-based law firm of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP. He is on the Board of Directors and is General Counsel for the Food and Drug Law Institute and has authored numerous publications focused on regulatory law and compliance.

Mr. Jimenez received his JD from the Rutgers School of Law – Newark and completed his undergraduate work at Brandeis University with a B.A. in Biology and Certificate in the Legal Studies Program.



Celldex is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies that address devastating diseases for which available treatments are inadequate. Our pipeline includes antibody-based therapeutics which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly effect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory diseases and many forms of cancer.