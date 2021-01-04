DZS Appoints Matt Bross and Barbara Carbone to Board of Directors

Global leaders’ deep industry and business insights to guide future investment and expansion

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader of mobile, fixed broadband and enterprise access networking solutions representing 1,000+ communications service providers and enterprise customers, today announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors: Matt Bross, a technology veteran known for his leadership at Huawei Technologies and British Telecom, and Barbara Carbone, known for her work transforming businesses as a partner at KPMG.



“We are thrilled to welcome Matt and Barbara to the DZS Board of Directors, both of whom bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to DZS especially at a time when we are laser focused on innovation and growth spanning 5G, Broadband Access, Smart Homes and Fiber-based Enterprise Solutions," said Charlie Vogt, President and CEO of DZS. "Matt is a technology pioneer and industry luminary with trusted relationships around the world. As DZS executes its ambitious growth playbook, Barbara’s experience leading companies through transformational growth will be invaluable.”