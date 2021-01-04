 

DZS Appoints Matt Bross and Barbara Carbone to Board of Directors

Global leaders’ deep industry and business insights to guide future investment and expansion

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader of mobile, fixed broadband and enterprise access networking solutions representing 1,000+ communications service providers and enterprise customers, today announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors: Matt Bross, a technology veteran known for his leadership at Huawei Technologies and British Telecom, and Barbara Carbone, known for her work transforming businesses as a partner at KPMG.

“We are thrilled to welcome Matt and Barbara to the DZS Board of Directors, both of whom bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to DZS especially at a time when we are laser focused on innovation and growth spanning 5G, Broadband Access, Smart Homes and Fiber-based Enterprise Solutions," said Charlie Vogt, President and CEO of DZS. "Matt is a technology pioneer and industry luminary with trusted relationships around the world. As DZS executes its ambitious growth playbook, Barbara’s experience leading companies through transformational growth will be invaluable.”

Mr. Bross is a global telecom and technology pioneer, having previously served as CEO of BT Innovate, Global CTO of Huawei Technologies, and CTO of Williams Communications (Lumen). Today, he serves on the boards of Axellio Inc. and Rift.io, leading-edge companies in edge computing, cyber security and virtualization, and is the Chairman of the Global Information Infrastructure Commission (GIIC). Mr. Bross has previously served on the board of Sonus Networks (Ribbon Communications), the East West Institute, the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS), and CTIA, the trade association representing the U.S. wireless communications industry. He is a Cambridge University Pembroke College, William Pitt Fellow, and a global advisor regarding 5G, IOT, Blockchain, AI, and Virtualization. Mr. Bross is also a Member of IEEE Future Technology Committee and he formerly led the World Economic Forum "Technology Pioneer Program."

“Charlie is extraordinary – a visionary leader who has been innovating and partnering with telecom and media communications providers his entire career,” said Mr. Bross. “I am pleased to be working with Charlie and the entire Board of Directors especially at a time when DZS is poised to capture market share across a rapidly changing environment brimming with opportunities. As a strategic technology alliance partner to some of the world’s largest and most admired communication service providers spanning Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Taiwan, and the Middle East, DZS under Charlie’s leadership is well-positioned to accelerate its expansion into North America, Latin America, and Europe.”

