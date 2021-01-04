Sio Gene Therapies to Sell Arvelle Stake as Part of Angelini Pharma’s Acquisition of Arvelle Therapeutics

Sio expects to receive an upfront payment of $11.8 million with an additional $8.2 million in regulatory and sales milestone payments, totaling up to approximately $20 million through the share sale. These proceeds represent a substantial gain on Sio’s initial investment in Arvelle but are not expected to result in any income tax liabilities.

NEW YORK, N.Y. and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX), a clinical-stage company focused on developing gene therapies to radically improve the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that it has agreed to sell its stake in Arvelle Therapeutics to Angelini Pharma, as part of that company’s cash acquisition of 100% of the stock of Arvelle Therapeutics for up to $960 million. The transaction is expected to close during the first calendar quarter of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

“We congratulate Arvelle, Angelini, and all of the investors in these companies. We are proud of our role in the formation of Arvelle and are excited to receive a significant infusion of non-dilutive capital through this transaction. This infusion along with our cash on hand at December 31, 2020 will support our three clinical-stage development programs into calendar year 2022, allowing us to continue to generate data across all of the programs,” said David Nassif, Chief Financial Officer of Sio Gene Therapies.

About Sio Gene Therapies

