Eden Empire Commences Trading on the CSE

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eden Empire Inc. (CSE: EDEN) (the "Company" or "Eden") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading effective at the opening of the Canadian Securities Exchange today under the ticker symbol "EDEN".

Eden Empire, using its award winning and established nationwide brand, will operate retail cannabis stores in the United States and Canada. The Company received approval to operate in the State of Michigan and will focus on its expansion into cannabis cultivation, extraction and processing‎. The intention is to become a dominant, vertically integrated cannabis company throughout multiple states in the US.

Gerry Trapasso, Director & CEO, commented, "Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange marks a significant step towards creating a powerful multi-country operator in an industry that is proving to be resilient in the current economic climate. We look forward to building upon our established brand with a view towards expanding the Eden footprint across multiple provinces and states in North America."

Gerry Trapasso, CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

About Eden Empire

Eden Empire is in the business of investments and operations in the cannabis sector and engaging in retail cannabis sales. Eden Empire intends to expand its retail operations in Canada and to expand its business to cannabis cultivation, extraction and processing‎ and become a fully integrated cannabis product company in the United States.

Eden Empire has an award winning and established nationwide brand, including a substantial intellectual property portfolio, and a dedicated management team with extensive cannabis industry experience. Upon completion of Eden Empire's currently intended acquisitions, and approval to operate its retail locations, the Company is expected to have a significant retail cannabis footprint in Canada and Michigan. Retail cannabis operations are an emerging sector with significant cash flow potential.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", “upon” "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, statements with the Company’s future operations of retail cannabis stores in the United States and Canada; the Company expanding its business to cannabis cultivation, extraction and processing and becoming a fully integrated cannabis company in the United States; the potential for the Company to become a powerful multi-country operator; the resiliency of the cannabis sector in the prevailing economic climate; the completion of the Company’s currently intended acquisitions; the receipt of all necessary licenses and approvals to operate the Company’s retail locations; the performance of the cannabis industry generally and its cash flow potential; and the and proposed future transactions Eden may undertake and their expected timing.

