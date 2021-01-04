 

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, Exceeding CAD $33 Million in December

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 14:00  |  63   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company")(CSE: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins (Netcoins.ca) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, is pleased to announce that December 2020 trading volumes (purchase and sales of cryptocurrency) exceeded CAD $33 million, setting another consecutive monthly record. 

The Netcoins trading platform has seen significant Month over Month (MoM) and Year to Date (YTD) growth on all major metrics including monthly trading volume, monthly revenues, monthly active users, assets under custody, and number of monthly transactions.

Monthly Trading Volumes ($CAD):         
1070% YTD, 42% MoM

Monthly Revenues ($CAD):
883% YTD, 42% MoM

Monthly Active Users (MAUs):
3025% YTD, 24% MoM

Assets Under Custody (AUC):
2512% YTD, 120% MoM

Number of Monthly Transactions:
2682% YTD, 24% MoM

Netcoins president, Mitchell Demeter, remarks “December was an excellent month for Netcoins trading as we experienced significant month over month growth across all major metrics on the back of a record setting November. We continued to expand our marketing efforts with great success, reaching more potential Canadian crypto traders and investors each day.
Throughout December we also continued to respond to final questions and comments from the Canadian Securities Administrators' regulatory sandbox in relation to our national crypto securities registration, and expect to make significant progress throughout the month of January.

We plan to add 3-5+ people to our customer support team in the coming months to ensure we continue to deliver the industry leading customer service that sets us apart from the competition. This department will continue to grow and remain the backbone of our operations as we scale and enter new markets throughout 2021.

Our engineering team will be growing in Q1 as well, as we have a full roadmap of new features and offerings planned to be added to the platform to drive additional revenue and capitalize on our ever growing user base.

We are exploring strategic relationships with several industry leaders to begin offering services like borrowing, lending, and crypto-to-credit card cashouts, all providing additional revenue opportunities for Netcoins.

Overall 2020 was a very successful and foundational year for Netcoins, despite the obvious Covid-19 related challenges. The plan we have in place for 2021 is expected to deliver similar results as we lead the country in regulation and continue to grow domestically, expand geographically, and increase our product offerings. Being owned by a public, audited, and transparent company has given Netcoins the unique ability to build trust with our users and provide a safe crypto trading solution across Canada.

Seite 1 von 3
BIGG Digital Assets Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, Exceeding CAD $33 Million in December VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company")(CSE: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins (Netcoins.ca) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dentsply Sirona Acquires Byte, a Leading Direct-to-Consumer, Doctor-Directed Clear Aligner Company
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension ...
Bitfarms Announces CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
FOMO’s Purge Virus Completes First Mobile Disinfection Sale on Leading Global E-Commerce Platform
ArcAroma AB: 210104 Breakthrough for ArcAroma in China, partner up with ZhongWu, market leader in China to ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
Designation of EU Home Member State for regulatory purposes
Zomedica Appoints Robert Cohen CEO as Company Nears Commercialization of TRUFORMA
BTS acquires Bates Communications to Expand Executive & Team Offerings
Start of construction of Merks Mežpilsēta residential project (Riga, Latvia)
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
Bitcoin Group, BIGG Digital Assets, Nvidia: Welche Krypto-Aktien können 100% in 4 Wochen?
08.12.20
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 40 Bitcoins for Treasury; Total Bitcoin Treasury Reaches ~189.5 BTC
07.12.20
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Have Grown 726% Year to Date and 60% Month over Month, Exceeding CAD $23 Million in November

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.12.20
149
BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc -- eure Meinung ?