 

ORYZON to Present a Corporate Update and to Hold Multiple Virtual Corporate Activities in January 2021

  • To present recent progress of clinical pipeline at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference
  • Will participate in LifeSci Advisors’ 10th Annual LifeSci Advisors Corporate Access Event 2021
  • Will participate in Edison’s Open House – Global Healthcare 2021
  • Will present and participate at ACCESS CHINA Forum @JPM Week 2021
  • All virtual events during three consecutive weeks in January

MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a public clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announces that its management will update on corporate progress at several events during the first three weeks of January 2021.

Dr. Carlos Buesa, Oryzon’s CEO, will present a corporate update at the H.C.Wainwright Bioconnect Conference, which will be held virtually on January 11-14. Oryzon’s corporate presentation will be available to conference attendees from January 11 06:00 am ET (On-Demand Session). For more info about this conference, please visit https://hcwevents.com/bioconnect/

Oryzon will also participate at the Annual LifeSci Advisors Corporate Access Event that is scheduled from January 6 till January 11 where its CEO and CSO, Dr. Torsten Hoffmann, will hold meetings with pharmaceutical companies, institutional investors, analysts and other members of the biotech community. During this event the CEO will participate in a panel of five European Companies entitled "Separating the Wheat from the Chaff: Most Promising Novel Oncology Targets in Development" that will be moderated by John Hodgson, an established scientific journalist and former editor of Nature Biotechnology, that will be held on Thursday January 7 at 08.00 am ET. To register to listen to the panel or to request a meeting with the CEO and CSO, visit: http://lifesci.events/LifeSci2021

Oryzon will also participate at the Edison’s Open House – Global Healthcare 2021 from January 26 till January 28, where the CEO will give a company overview and participate in a fireside-chat that will be moderated by Vivianne Parry, an established BBC scientific journalist and member of Genomics England. For more info on this event, please visit https://www.lsegissuerservices.com/spark/edison-open-house-global-heal ...

