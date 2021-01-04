RenalytixAI to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix AI plc (LSE: RENX) (NASDAQ: RNLX), an artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company, focused on optimizing clinical management of kidney disease to drive improved patient outcomes and advance value-based care, today announced the company will be presenting at the upcoming 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference.



RenalytixAI’s management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 13 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company website at investors.renalytixai.com.