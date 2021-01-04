 

Workhorse Receives Purchase Order from Pride Group Enterprises for 6,320 C-Series All-Electric Delivery Vehicles

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

CINCINNATI, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on providing sustainable and cost-effective drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector, today announced that it has received a purchase order for 6,320 C-Series all-electric delivery vehicles from Pride Group Enterprises (“Pride”), a premier Canadian and U.S. based, privately held company with businesses in transportation equipment retail, wholesale, rental, leasing and logistics. The order is split between Workhorse’s C-1000 and C-650 models and is subject to various production and delivery conditions.

Inventory financing is being provided by Hitachi Capital America (“Hitachi Capital America” or “HCA”) as part of the Company’s previously announced strategic partnership with HCA. Initial delivery of the vehicles may begin by July 2021 and will run through 2026. The delivered vehicles will be distributed through Pride dealerships for fleet use.

“Our new agreement with Pride marks our largest individual order to-date and expands our sales channel internationally into Canada for the first time,” said Workhorse CEO Duane Hughes. “Our ongoing partnership with HCA continues to bear fruit as we gear up for scaled production in 2021. This large order solidifies our first-mover advantage and indicates the heightened interest in our last mile delivery products.”

Pride Group Enterprises CEO Sam Johal added, “Pride is excited to establish this new partnership, which will add last mile delivery vehicles to our existing product offering. It is one of the key steps we have taken over the past year towards achieving our future target of 100% electric vehicles, including our recently finalized largest Class 8 EV order. We are continuing to work on infrastructure to provide public charging stations at all of our locations as well as EV service, OEM warranty and parts across all major North America highways.”

“Workhorse’s last mile delivery trucks continue to be in demand across North America, which has been highlighted from our dealer group surveys and is further illustrated by this large order from Pride,” said Kirk Mann, SVP & GM Transportation Finance at Hitachi Capital America. “We are proud that our Mobility Solutions effort is a North American answer to this important electric vehicle fleet program.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Workhorse Receives Purchase Order from Pride Group Enterprises for 6,320 C-Series All-Electric Delivery Vehicles CINCINNATI, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on providing sustainable and cost-effective drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last-mile …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dentsply Sirona Acquires Byte, a Leading Direct-to-Consumer, Doctor-Directed Clear Aligner Company
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension ...
Bitfarms Announces CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
FOMO’s Purge Virus Completes First Mobile Disinfection Sale on Leading Global E-Commerce Platform
ArcAroma AB: 210104 Breakthrough for ArcAroma in China, partner up with ZhongWu, market leader in China to ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
Designation of EU Home Member State for regulatory purposes
Zomedica Appoints Robert Cohen CEO as Company Nears Commercialization of TRUFORMA
BTS acquires Bates Communications to Expand Executive & Team Offerings
Start of construction of Merks Mežpilsēta residential project (Riga, Latvia)
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe