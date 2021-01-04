SCANFIL PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 4 JANUARY 2021 3:00 P.M.



Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kristoffer Asklöv

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Scanfil Oyj

LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20210104113300_2

____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2020-12-29

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000029905

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction details

Volume: 15 Unit price: 6.64 EUR

Volume: 20 Unit price: 6.64 EUR



Aggregated transactions

Volume: 35 Volume weighted average price: 6.64 EUR





Transaction date: 2020-12-30

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000029905

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction details

Volume: 178 Unit price: 6.5 EUR

Volume: 500 Unit price: 6.5 EUR

Volume: 20 Unit price: 6.5 EUR

Volume: 1 Unit price: 6.5 EUR

Volume: 150 Unit price: 6.5 EUR

Volume: 2 Unit price: 6.5 EUR

Volume: 2 Unit price: 6.5 EUR

Volume: 35 Unit price: 6.5 EUR

Volume: 500 Unit price: 6.5 EUR

Volume: 3,577 Unit price: 6.5 EUR



Aggregated transactions

Volume: 4,965 Volume weighted average price: 6.5 EUR





SCANFIL PLC



Petteri Jokitalo

CEO





