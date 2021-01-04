 

Kalmar and Maher Terminals extend decades-long partnership with large straddle carrier order

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 4 JANUARY 2021 AT 3 PM (EET)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, is to deliver a further order of next-generation electric (NGE) straddle carriers to Maher Terminals LLC for use at their marine container terminal in New Jersey, USA. The order for 42 machines was booked in Cargotec’s Q4 2020 order intake with delivery scheduled for Q3 of 2021.

Maher Terminals is one of the largest privately held, multi-user container terminal operators in the world. The company has developed North America’s largest marine container terminal in the Port of New York and New Jersey. 

The new machines form part of Maher’s comprehensive fleet renewal program and will bring the total number of Kalmar straddle carriers in current operation by Maher Terminals to close to 250. When this new order has been completed, the number of Kalmar straddle carriers delivered to Maher Terminals will exceed 400 straddle carriers since 1980, which is a truly historic and significant milestone for both Maher and Kalmar.

The next-generation machines delivered to Maher Terminals will have a 50-ton twin-lift capacity and feature a variety of customer-specific options that have been jointly developed as part of Kalmar’s long cooperation with Maher. They will have a stacking height of 4-high and feature Kalmar’s unique and highly robust mobile drives, which have proven to our customers globally a significant increase in reliability and uptime. 

Lou Allora, Vice-President and General Manager of Engineering Services, Maher Terminals LLC: “Kalmar is a highly important strategic partner for our business. Together, we have developed and maintained a strong partnership based on openness and transparency over four decades of working together. We appreciate the proactive service we receive from the Kalmar team when addressing service and warranty issues, which ensures we can continue to provide our customers with the highest possible level of service.” 

Troy Thompson, Vice President, Sales, Kalmar Americas: “We are pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with Maher Terminals and that our equipment continues to be the backbone of their fleet. The repeat straddle carrier orders placed by Maher Terminals demonstrate the high level of confidence they have in the quality and reliability of both our offering and our aftermarket support.”

Further information for the press:

Troy Thompson, Vice President, Sales, Kalmar Americas tel. +1 919 949 1192

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centers and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2019 totaled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com

Attachment


Cargotec Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kalmar and Maher Terminals extend decades-long partnership with large straddle carrier order CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 4 JANUARY 2021 AT 3 PM (EET) Kalmar, part of Cargotec, is to deliver a further order of next-generation electric (NGE) straddle carriers to Maher Terminals LLC for use at their marine container terminal in New …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dentsply Sirona Acquires Byte, a Leading Direct-to-Consumer, Doctor-Directed Clear Aligner Company
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension ...
Bitfarms Announces CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
FOMO’s Purge Virus Completes First Mobile Disinfection Sale on Leading Global E-Commerce Platform
ArcAroma AB: 210104 Breakthrough for ArcAroma in China, partner up with ZhongWu, market leader in China to ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
Designation of EU Home Member State for regulatory purposes
Zomedica Appoints Robert Cohen CEO as Company Nears Commercialization of TRUFORMA
BTS acquires Bates Communications to Expand Executive & Team Offerings
Start of construction of Merks Mežpilsēta residential project (Riga, Latvia)
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.12.20
Kalmar plans to transfer part of its crane engineering in China to Etteplan
18.12.20
Cargotec’s Extraordinary General Meeting Resolved to Approve the Merger of Cargotec and Konecranes and the Resolutions Relating to the Merger Proposed to the General Meeting
17.12.20
Kalmar receives large order of terminal tractors