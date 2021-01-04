 

Ex-date of dividend payment of Nordecon AS

Nordecon AS (trading code NCN1T, ISIN code EE3100039496) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on 07 January 2021 at the end of the working day of the settlement system.

Proceeding from the above, the ex-date for the payment is 06 January 2021. As of this date a person who acquired shares is not entitled to dividends for the 2019 financial year.

Nordecon AS will pay dividend 0.06 euros per share on 25 March 2021 at the latest.

Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Sweden, Finland and Ukraine. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2019 was 234 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 710 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Andri Hõbemägi
Nordecon AS
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +372 6272 022
E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com 
www.nordecon.com


