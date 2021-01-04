- Covid-19 Pandemic-Driven Pharmaceutical Needs Spurs Prospects for Plastic Corrugated Packaging Manufacturers, Asia Pacific a Prominent Market where its Growth is Propelled by Uptake of Corrugated Plastic Packaging for Consumable Products

- Food and Beverages Brands Look Toward Plastic Corrugated Packaging for Ensuring Better Product Protection and Branding Options, Digital Printing Expands Horizon for Packaging Companies

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A growing number of packaging companies are leaning on plastic corrugated packaging for meeting their customers' needs of sustainable solutions. The focus on reducing packaging waste on one hand spurs the popularity of plastic corrugated packaging since it is reusable. Further, industries prefer plastic corrugated packaging that is spill proof, offers high barrier protection, and more durable. In particular, the uptake of the corrugated packaging in food and beverages and pharmaceutical industries are attracted by its versatility and environmental friendliness.

Over the years, more industries are joining the fray in adopting plastic corrugated packaging solutions. The demand in the plastic corrugated packaging has also gained momentum on the back of strides made by eCommerce sector and advances made in digital printing technologies.

Among the various materials, polyethylene segment holds a sizable share and is projected to generate substantive revenues by 2030 end. During the forecast period of 2020 – 2028, the global plastic corrugated packaging market is projected to clock a steady CAGR.

Key Findings of Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Study

Packaging Players See Massive Potential Revenues in Food and Beverages Industry

The rise in consumer preference of ready-to-eat food products is a key trend in the F&B industry. Thus, packaging companies who are keen on offering sustainable solutions to food companies and food services brands promote plastic corrugated packaging. The salient features that attract F&B brands are the role of packaging in ensuring food quality and environmental-friendliness. Companies in the plastic corrugated packaging are adopting materials that have high barrier protection characteristics, such as moisture resistance and leakage safety.