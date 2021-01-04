 

DGAP-News Elmos Semiconductor SE: Dr. Arne Schneider takes over as Chief Executive Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.01.2021, 14:42  |  59   |   |   

DGAP-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Elmos Semiconductor SE: Dr. Arne Schneider takes over as Chief Executive Officer

04.01.2021 / 14:42
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dortmund, Germany, January 4, 2021: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) has implemented the changes to the Management Board announced in November 2019 as planned. Effective January 1, 2021, Dr. Arne Schneider (44) took over as the company's Chief Executive Officer. He will also continue to be in charge of finance and administrative departments. Dr. Arne Schneider succeeds Dr. Anton Mindl (63), who successfully managed the company as Chief Executive Officer for 15 years, in that time overseeing its strategic realignment. Dr. Mindl will remain closely associated with the company as an advisor.

Dr. Schneider joined Elmos in 2011, initially as head of Corporate Development, then moving on to Chief Financial Officer in 2014. Between 2002 and 2011, he was active in the automotive and high-tech sector at McKinsey & Company. He studied economics at the University of St. Gallen and the London School of Economics.

"The Management Board of Elmos Semiconductor SE will continue to pursue the successful innovation and growth strategy," Dr. Arne Schneider explains. "Our objective is to take the market leadership we have already achieved in important application fields concerning future mobility, which is visible for all market participants, and expand it to other product segments. We will also continue to optimize our cost structures for continued profitable growth," the new Chief Executive Officer adds.

"We would like to thank Dr. Mindl for his exemplary commitment to the company and the great successes he achieved. Elmos has not only benefited immensely from his very approachable manner and his leadership behavior within the company, but also from his network in the industry and his strategic foresight. It were his contributions and initiatives that enabled the successful development of Elmos over the past 15 years in the first place," Dr. Klaus Weyer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Elmos Semiconductor SE, explains. "With the handover of the Chief Executive Officer position to Dr. Schneider being implemented as planned, we were able to ensure a smooth transition in the management of the company. We are sure that Dr. Schneider will continue his excellent work at Elmos in the future and successfully lead the company as CEO."

Seite 1 von 2
Elmos Semiconductor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Elmos Semiconductor SE: Dr. Arne Schneider takes over as Chief Executive Officer DGAP-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Personnel Elmos Semiconductor SE: Dr. Arne Schneider takes over as Chief Executive Officer 04.01.2021 / 14:42 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Dortmund, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Bitcoin-Mining-Kunde erweitert Order um mehr als 200 MW
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx setzt auf Nachhaltigkeit mit neuer innovativer Modulbauweise
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger erhält bis zu 22.5 Mio. Euro öffentliche Gelder für den Aufbau einer ...
DGAP-News: Rhotex Inc Launches Environmentally-Sound Options to Crypto Mining
Clever Tanken: Dezember markiert Abschied von günstigen Kraftstoffpreisen
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Neue CEO von Pfeiffer Vacuum, Dr. Britta Giesen, tritt ihr Amt an
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger receives up to 22.5 million euros in public funding to build environmentally friendly ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG starts into 2021 with its new Stock Exchange Initial 'ECV'
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Existing bitcoin mining customer expands contract volume by more than 200 MW
EQS-News: Focus Partner Firm Connectus Wealth Advisers Expands Into the U.K. Watterson Financial Planning ...
Titel
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx schließen Patientenrekrutierung der Phase-2b/3-Studie mit RLF-100(TM) zur ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Gründers der Amp Energy & deren ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Closing der Veräußerung der Gallus-Gruppe Anfang 2021 erwartet
DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english
EQS-News: Relief and NeuroRx Conclude Enrollment in their Phase 2b/3 Trial of RLF-100(TM) for Critical ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Bitcoin-Mining-Kunde erweitert Order um mehr als 200 MW
DGAP-Adhoc: CareFlex: Neue Konsortialverteilung mit Rückversicherungsrolle für die Deutsche ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Der Vollzug des Kaufvertrags über die Gesellschaftsanteile der IFA Hotel Faro Maspalomas, S.A.U. ...
DGAP-DD: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:42 Uhr
DGAP-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Dr. Arne Schneider übernimmt Vorstandsvorsitz (deutsch)
14:42 Uhr
DGAP-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Dr. Arne Schneider übernimmt Vorstandsvorsitz

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.08.20
1.689
Elmos nach entäuschendem Jahr wieder auf Kurs?