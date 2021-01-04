Elmos Semiconductor SE: Dr. Arne Schneider takes over as Chief Executive Officer

Dortmund, Germany, January 4, 2021: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) has implemented the changes to the Management Board announced in November 2019 as planned. Effective January 1, 2021, Dr. Arne Schneider (44) took over as the company's Chief Executive Officer. He will also continue to be in charge of finance and administrative departments. Dr. Arne Schneider succeeds Dr. Anton Mindl (63), who successfully managed the company as Chief Executive Officer for 15 years, in that time overseeing its strategic realignment. Dr. Mindl will remain closely associated with the company as an advisor.

Dr. Schneider joined Elmos in 2011, initially as head of Corporate Development, then moving on to Chief Financial Officer in 2014. Between 2002 and 2011, he was active in the automotive and high-tech sector at McKinsey & Company. He studied economics at the University of St. Gallen and the London School of Economics.

"The Management Board of Elmos Semiconductor SE will continue to pursue the successful innovation and growth strategy," Dr. Arne Schneider explains. "Our objective is to take the market leadership we have already achieved in important application fields concerning future mobility, which is visible for all market participants, and expand it to other product segments. We will also continue to optimize our cost structures for continued profitable growth," the new Chief Executive Officer adds.

"We would like to thank Dr. Mindl for his exemplary commitment to the company and the great successes he achieved. Elmos has not only benefited immensely from his very approachable manner and his leadership behavior within the company, but also from his network in the industry and his strategic foresight. It were his contributions and initiatives that enabled the successful development of Elmos over the past 15 years in the first place," Dr. Klaus Weyer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Elmos Semiconductor SE, explains. "With the handover of the Chief Executive Officer position to Dr. Schneider being implemented as planned, we were able to ensure a smooth transition in the management of the company. We are sure that Dr. Schneider will continue his excellent work at Elmos in the future and successfully lead the company as CEO."