 

ePlus Acquires System Management Planning

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUSnews) today announced that it has acquired the business of System Management and Planning, Inc. (SMP), an established provider of technology solutions and services in upstate New York and the Northeast. The acquisition enhances ePlus’ footprint across the region, broadens its technology solution offerings especially in the areas of collaboration and supporting virtual employees, and adds to ePlus’ set of commercial, enterprise and state, local, and education customers.

Based in Rochester, NY and serving customers in healthcare, education, government, manufacturing, and financial and professional services industries for the past two decades, SMP brings substantial expertise from leading technology providers across the technology landscape. SMP provides a comprehensive suite of collaboration, AI, cloud, audio/visual, data center and staffing solutions, as well as managed and professional services.

“We are very excited about the acquisition of SMP and have been very impressed with the long-term relationships they have built with their customers,” said Mark Marron, CEO and president of ePlus. “Acquiring SMP strengthens our existing presence in the region, and its focus on collaboration and related solutions to support at-home workers is extremely relevant in today’s market. Our combined capabilities will allow us to deliver a broader array of solutions to customers, and we extend a warm welcome to the talented SMP team.”

“We are thrilled to join the ePlus family,” said Peter Allen, Chief Operating Officer of SMP. “The depth of expertise and resources available from ePlus will provide significant benefit to our customers and we’re excited to begin this next chapter.”

The acquisition of certain assets and liabilities of SMP closed on December 31, 2020. Terms were not disclosed.

About SMP

SMP has been delivering strategic IT with integrity, passion, and a service guarantee for over 20 years. Serving all industries, our value-based technology solutions, and services center around audio visual, collaboration, data center, network, and security. We partner with top manufacturers like Cisco, Dell EMC, NetApp and VMware to provide world-class technology solutions to our customers. A Best Company to Work for in New York State, SMP is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

