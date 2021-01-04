 

Williams to Host Virtual ESG Event on Jan. 19

Williams (NYSE: WMB) will host a virtual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) event on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (9 a.m. Central Time).

Alan Armstrong, Williams president and chief executive officer, along with members of the Williams executive team, will discuss the company’s ESG performance, climate commitment and forward-looking strategy for sustainable operations.

A limited number of phone lines will be available at (833) 350-1330. International callers should dial (778) 560-2598. The conference ID is 7197292.

Presentation slides and a link to the live video webcast will be accessible at https://investor.williams.com the morning of Jan. 19. A replay of the ESG event webcast will also be available on the website for at least 90 days following the event.

To learn more about ESG at Williams visit: www.williams.com/esg.

About Williams

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use.

