Cheniere Mourns Passing of Board Member Michele Evans

Cheniere Energy, Inc. President and CEO Jack Fusco issued the following statement on the passing of Cheniere board member Michele Evans:

“All of us at Cheniere are profoundly saddened at the passing of board member Michele Evans. Michele dedicated her career to the security of the United States and our allies, and we are thankful she was able to share her exceptional leadership and experience with us. We send our heartfelt condolences to her husband David and sons Clark and Parker, her family, and her colleagues at Lockheed Martin where she was so deeply respected.”

