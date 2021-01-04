 

Cheniere Mourns Passing of Board Member Michele Evans

Cheniere Energy, Inc. President and CEO Jack Fusco issued the following statement on the passing of Cheniere board member Michele Evans:

“All of us at Cheniere are profoundly saddened at the passing of board member Michele Evans. Michele dedicated her career to the security of the United States and our allies, and we are thankful she was able to share her exceptional leadership and experience with us. We send our heartfelt condolences to her husband David and sons Clark and Parker, her family, and her colleagues at Lockheed Martin where she was so deeply respected.”

About Cheniere

Cheniere Energy, Inc. is the leading producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the United States, reliably providing a clean, secure, and affordable solution to the growing global need for natural gas. Cheniere is a full-service LNG provider, with capabilities that include gas procurement and transportation, liquefaction, vessel chartering, and LNG delivery. Cheniere has one of the largest liquefaction platforms in the world, consisting of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi liquefaction facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast, with expected total production capacity of approximately 45 million tonnes per annum of LNG operating or under construction. Cheniere is also pursuing liquefaction expansion opportunities and other projects along the LNG value chain. Cheniere is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has additional offices in London, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C.

For additional information, please refer to the Cheniere website at www.cheniere.com and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



