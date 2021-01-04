Simulations Plus Sets Date for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), announced today that it will report its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended November 30, 2020, after the close of the financial markets on Monday, January 11, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call on January 11, 2021, at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. All interested parties are invited to join the call by registering here or by calling 1-201-389-0879. Please join five to 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. The call will be simulcast live on the Internet, and the webcast will be available on the Investors page of the Simulations Plus website under Conference Calls & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately one hour following the call.