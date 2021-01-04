 

Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 12, 2021

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced that it will present at the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place virtually January 11-14, 2021.

Chris Peetz, Mirum’s president and chief executive officer, will provide an overview of Mirum’s strategy, as well as the company’s commercialization plans for maralixibat and its ongoing development of both maralixibat and volixibat. Mr. Peetz and members of Mirum’s leadership team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference.

Presentation and Q&A Session

Date: Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Time: 5:20 – 6:00 p.m. ET

A live audio webcast and archive of Mirum’s presentation along with accompanying slides will be available in the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at ir.mirumpharma.com.

Additionally, the company will present during a fireside chat at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Virtual BIOCONNECT 2021 Conference. A webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Investors & Media section of Mirum’s website at ir.mirumpharma.com beginning January 11, 2021.

About Mirum

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Mirum’s lead product candidate, maralixibat, is an investigational oral drug in development for Alagille syndrome (ALGS), progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), and biliary atresia. Mirum has initiated a rolling NDA submission for maralixibat in the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with ALGS and expects to complete the submission in the first quarter of 2021. Additionally, Mirum’s marketing authorization application for the treatment of pediatric patients with PFIC2 has been accepted for review (validated) by the European Medicines Agency.

Mirum is also developing volixibat, also an oral ASBT-inhibitor, in primary sclerosing cholangitis and intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy. For more information, visit MirumPharma.com.

Follow Mirum on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

