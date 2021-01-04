Everbridge Surpasses 5 Billion Communications in 2020 From its Critical Event Management (CEM) Platform, Supporting Business, Healthcare, and Government Organizations Around the World

Everbridge , Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management ( CEM ), today announced a new milestone in its support of business, healthcare and government organizations during an unprecedented year of natural, manmade and digital crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic . In 2020, Everbridge customers used its software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform to send more than 5 billion communications, a 30% increase compared to 3.5 billion communications in 2019.

Everbridge Critical Event Management Platform Surpasses 5 Billion Communications in 2020 (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Throughout 2020, Everbridge helped thousands of global C-level and government leaders respond to and mitigate record storms, cyberattacks, supply chain, and business disruptions, and more, all during the ‘black swan’ event of our lifetime – a coronavirus pandemic,” said Scott Burnett, Senior Vice President of Operations at Everbridge. “The events of this past year show, more than ever, that organizations benefit from a holistic, automated way to respond to crises of all kinds, so they can maintain revenue-generating activities, while safeguarding employees and business assets. Everbridge continues to lead by example, innovating to make our platform an increasingly powerful resource for our customers.”

Over 5,400 global customers rely on Everbridge to keep their people safe and organizations running in anticipation of, or amid, critical events. CEM helps organizations, such as Goldman Sachs, Lowe’s, Dow and Walgreens identify and assess the severity of events; determine their relevance to an organization’s people, assets, and supply chains; automate action to mitigate threats and track progress; and analyze performance to improve future response. Everbridge’s solution leverages tens of thousands of continually updated risk data elements -- all curated through a “single pane of glass” visualization, combined with machine learning and automation. With industry-leading redundancy, scalability and uptime, the Everbridge platform reaches over 650 million people in more than 200 countries and territories.