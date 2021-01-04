 

Ehave, Inc. Files to List on the Canadian Stock Exchange and Applies to Upgrade to OTCQB Exchange

MIAMI, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a leader in digital therapeutics and developer of KetaDASH, a home delivery platform for patients who have been prescribed Ketamine infusions, announced today the Company has applied to OTC Markets to uplist its shares to the OTCQB. The OTCQB offers transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage companies that have met a minimum bid price test, are current in their financial reporting and have undergone an annual verification and management certification process. These standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

Ehave has also applied to list its shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). The CSE began operations in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada. In order to list on the CSE companies must demonstrate that they have liquid assets, or have a viable plan to show they can sustain their operations and achieve their goals. The CSE also requires any company that has not started generating revenue must have a plan outlining how it will develop its business and have the financial resources to carry it out.

Ehave CEO Ben Kaplan said, “Ehave uplisting to the OTCQB and applying for listing on the CSE is a tremendous milestone for our company and exhibits our continued commitment to our shareholders. We believe listing on the OTCQB will provide the Company with increased access to US institutional and retail investors and a broader shareholder base. A CSE listing will provide Ehave and its shareholders and opportunity to introduce our Company to an entirely new investment audience." Mr. Kaplan continued, "I would like to take this opportunity to wish all of our shareholders a happy and prosperous New Year."

Additional Ehave Inc. Information

We are truly grateful for the support of EHVVF shareholders! Please join the conversation on our Ehave supporter’s telegram group at https://t.me/EhaveInc.

The company posts important information and updates through weekly videos from the official company YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnyW1mgMd0qmYkEMq3O6FWA.

Please follow Ehave on Twitter @Ehaveinc1

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. (EHVVF) is a leader in digital therapeutics and developer of KetaDASH, a home delivery platform for patients who have been prescribed Ketamine infusions. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. The Ehave Telemetry Portal is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The Ehave Infinity Portal offers a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools. Ehave also owns 75.77% of psychedelic company 20/20 Global’s outstanding shares. Additional information on Ehave can be found on the Company’s website at: www.ehave.com.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.12.20
Ehave, Inc. Announces Repositioning of Mycotopia Therapies to Maximize Shareholder Value
23.12.20
Ehave KetaDASH Subsidiary Announces Intent to Battle Major Depression through Home Delivery of Ketamine
17.12.20
Ehave, Inc. Issues CEO Letter to Stockholders, Reports on Significant Progress and Outlook for 2021
16.12.20
Ehave, Inc. Announces KetaDASH for Ketamine Home Delivery and Purchase of Curedash Assets
07.12.20
Ehave, Inc. and Identity Key Announce Partnership for Blockchain Based Identity Verification Software for the Medical Industry