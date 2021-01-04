 

Phunware to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Friday, January 15 at 10 00 a.m. ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”) a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, will be presenting at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference, which is being held virtually on January 11-15.

Phunware management is scheduled to present on Friday, January 15 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact Phunware’s IR team at PHUN@gatewayir.com.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience
Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutionsdata and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based servicesmobile engagementcontent management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds visit www.phunware.com, www.phuncoin.comwww.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover and John Yi
Gateway Investor Relations
Email: PHUN@gatewayir.com
Phone: (949) 574-3860

PR & Media Inquiries:
Email: press@phunware.com
Phone: (512) 693-4199


