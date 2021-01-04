AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”) a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, will be presenting at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference, which is being held virtually on January 11-15.



Phunware management is scheduled to present on Friday, January 15 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.