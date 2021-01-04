Navios Maritime Partners L.P. And Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Announce Definitive Merger Agreement

MONACO, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (“Navios Partners”) (NYSE: NMM) and Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (“Navios Containers”) (NASDAQ: NMCI) announced today that they entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Navios Partners will acquire all of the publicly held common units of Navios Containers in exchange for common units of Navios Partners (the “Transaction”).



Under the terms of the Transaction, public unitholders of Navios Containers will receive 0.39 of a common unit of Navios Partners for each outstanding common unit of Navios Containers. Based on the December 31, 2020 closing price of Navios Partners, this exchange ratio provides public unitholders with consideration valued at $4.37 per common unit of Navios Containers. This value represents a premium of 102.2% to Navios Containers’ closing price on November 13, 2020, the last trading day before Navios Partners announced its proposal to acquire all publicly held common units of Navios Containers and a premium of 6.5% to Navios Containers’ closing price as of December 31, 2020. In addition, it represents a premium of 168.1% to the 120-day volume weighted average price of the common units of Navios Containers for the period ending December 31, 2020.