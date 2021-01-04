Kura Sushi USA to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on January 11, 2021

The Company to Present at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (“Kura Sushi” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: KRUS), a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss fiscal first quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, January 11th, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET. A press release with fiscal first quarter financial results will be issued that same day after the market closes. Hosting the conference call and webcast will be Hajime “Jimmy” Uba, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Steven Benrubi, Chief Financial Officer.



Interested parties may listen to the conference call via telephone by dialing 201-689-8471. A telephone replay will be available shortly after the call has concluded and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13714604.