At the beginning of the pandemic, our CEO, John V. Whitman Jr. realized that we had to adapt, get creative and go online. This was a truly visionary decision, and now we are running our own online tournaments with thousands of dollars in prize pools. Genres and brands intermingled in new ways trying to provide fan engagement opportunities. These new blends found an on-and-offline footing where they could look to emulate, or in some cases, replicate event and tournament structures.

Shadow Gaming and its brand GGToor.com has a footing in an industry that offers an unlimited amount of growth opportunities. We changed to a fully online setup, and with over 17 events with ten different game titles, you can imagine this is a huge effort for a brand new eSports operation that nine months ago did not even exist. We have been true to our Mission statement, “To create opportunities for enthusiasts in eSports by empowering and partnering with them to organize events and play the game they love.”

As we empower more gamers to be their best in our tournaments, our company is pleased that our 2021 short term and long term goals are on track to be cash flow positive within 90 to 120 days. This past December, we did launch our paid subscription service and per event entry fee and is taking off well 21% of our player base having paid for the per event entry fee. To participate in one event, for a limited time we have a special of only $10, which is 60% off the regular price, and $7.99 per month if you purchase a six month subscription, which is 70% off. We also offer branded merchandise, and we are exploring other revenue streams such as streaming advertising and new sponsors that can fuel our growth in the next 6 months.

As we start the new year, Shadow gaming, GGToor.com, is moving at a fast pace in 2021. Our January events calendar ready to view. Go to https://ggtoor.com/calendar.php to see what is going on this year. On January 9th another POKEMON TCGO, on January 16th our first SMITE event, on January 23rd a big $3000 prize pool. On January 30th TEAM FORTRESS 2 for our EU for our Europe player base.