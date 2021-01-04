Zosano Pharma to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that its president and chief executive officer, Steven Lo, will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference that will be available on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 6:00 am ET.



A webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the company’s website at http://ir.zosanopharma.com/events-presentations. The archived webcast will remain available for 90 days following the date of the event.