Bellerophon to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect 2021 Conference

WARREN, N.J., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLPH) (“Bellerophon” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing treatments for cardiopulmonary and infectious diseases, today announced that Fabian Tenenbaum, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect 2021 Conference, being held January 11-14, 2021.



The presentation will be available on-demand beginning on Monday, January 11, 2021, in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.bellerophon.com.