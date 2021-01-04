Bellerophon to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect 2021 Conference
WARREN, N.J., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLPH) (“Bellerophon” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing
treatments for cardiopulmonary and infectious diseases, today announced that Fabian Tenenbaum, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect
2021 Conference, being held January 11-14, 2021.
The presentation will be available on-demand beginning on Monday, January 11, 2021, in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.bellerophon.com.
About Bellerophon
Bellerophon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing innovative therapies that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary and infectious diseases. The Company is currently developing multiple product candidates under its INOpulse program, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery system. For more information, please visit www.bellerophon.com.
|Contacts
|At W2O Group:
|At LifeSci Advisors:
|Julie Normart
|Brian Ritchie
|(559) 974-3245
|(212) 915-2578
|jnormart@w2ogroup.com
|britchie@lifesciadvisors.com
