 

Cassava Sciences Appoints Dr. James Kupiec as Chief Clinical Development Officer

Dr. Kupiec will leverage three decades of drug development experience at Pfizer, Sanofi and Ciba-Geigy to lead the Company’s Phase 3 development of simufilam for Alzheimer’s disease.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA) a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on Alzheimer’s disease, today announced the appointment of James Kupiec, MD, to the newly created position of Chief Clinical Development Officer. Dr. Kupiec will lead the Phase 3 clinical development strategy for simufilam, Cassava Sciences’ investigational drug for the treatment of dementia in Alzheimer’s disease. Dr. Kupiec will also serve as a member of the executive management team, reporting to the President & CEO.

“We are delighted to have Dr. Kupiec join our team,” said Remi Barbier, Chairman, President & CEO of Cassava Sciences. “Jim’s extensive experience as a leader in the clinical development of investigational drugs for Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders represents a significant advantage for Cassava Sciences as we prepare for Phase 3 clinical trials of simufilam. I believe Jim will play a critical role collaborating with key neuroscience research leaders, regulatory authorities and potential pharmaceutical research partners.”

“I am quite excited to join the Cassava leadership team at this pivotal stage,” said Dr. Kupiec. “The dramatic biomarker response generated by simufilam in clinical trial subjects with Alzheimer’s disease suggests that a transformative, novel therapeutic in the future is a real possibility. I am gratified to have this extraordinary opportunity to engage with investigators and their patients and to advance the clinical pipeline at Cassava Sciences.”

Dr. Kupiec previously served as VP, Global Clinical Leader for Parkinson’s Disease and Clinical Head of the Neuroscience Research Unit for Pfizer, Inc., in Cambridge, MA. He joined Pfizer in 2000 after seven years with Sanofi, and two years with Ciba-Geigy Pharmaceuticals. During his 17-year career at Pfizer, Dr. Kupiec had extensive governance, business development, alliance and leadership responsibilities. He and his team focused on developing potential disease-modifying and symptomatic therapies for Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders. As a Global Project Leader and Clinical Head, Dr. Kupiec created and implemented global drug development strategies, met with worldwide regulatory authorities, and co-chaired numerous joint development committees with other pharmaceutical companies. After leaving Pfizer in 2017, Dr. Kupiec was an independent consultant to biotechnology companies and, most recently, served as Chief Medical Officer for ProMIS Neurosciences Inc., a biotechnology company focused on antibody therapeutics for neurodegenerative disorders, where he had responsibility for clinical and biomarker strategies.

