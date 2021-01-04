Navios Maritime Partners L.P. And Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
MONACO, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (“Navios Partners”) (NYSE: NMM) and Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (“Navios Containers”) (NASDAQ: NMCI) announced today
that they entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Navios Partners will acquire all of the publicly held common units of Navios Containers in exchange for common units of Navios
Partners (the “Transaction”).
Under the terms of the Transaction, public unitholders of Navios Containers will receive 0.39 of a common unit of Navios Partners for each outstanding common unit of Navios Containers. Based on the December 31, 2020 closing price of Navios Partners, this exchange ratio provides public unitholders with consideration valued at $4.37 per common unit of Navios Containers. This value represents a premium of 102.2% to Navios Containers’ closing price on November 13, 2020, the last trading day before Navios Partners announced its proposal to acquire all publicly held common units of Navios Containers and a premium of 6.5% to Navios Containers’ closing price as of December 31, 2020. In addition, it represents a premium of 168.1% to the 120-day volume weighted average price of the common units of Navios Containers for the period ending December 31, 2020.
The Transaction is expected to:
- Simplify the capital and organizational structure
- Create significant savings in public company costs
- Reduce cost of capital, by increasing trading liquidity, float and access to the capital markets
- Build scale through a larger, diversified asset base capable of generating increased earnings capacity
- Enhance credit profile by increasing cash retention to support growth and deleveraging
- Increase collateral value to assist in refinancing debt maturities
- Provide all public unitholders of Navios Containers with the opportunity to continue to participate in the combined company.
The exchange of units of Navios Containers for units of Navios Partners in the Transaction is expected to be a tax-free exchange for unitholders of Navios Containers for U.S. federal income tax purposes.
The conflicts committee of the board of directors of Navios Containers (“Conflicts Committee”), consisting of independent directors, negotiated the Transaction on behalf of Navios Containers and its public unitholders and unanimously approved and recommended the merger. The Transaction was also unanimously approved by the board of directors of each of Navios Containers and Navios Partners.
