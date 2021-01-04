Align Technology to Announce Fourth Quarter and 2020 Results on February 3, 2021

Following the press release, the Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results. The conference call will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) and will also be available as an audio webcast live via the Internet. To access the webcast, please visit http://investor.aligntech.com . To access the conference call, please dial 201-689-8261 approximately fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN) announced today that the Company will report fourth quarter and 2020 financial results on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, after the close of market. Financial results will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT) and will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investor.aligntech.com .

An archived audio webcast will be available beginning approximately one hour after the call's conclusion and will remain available for one month. Additionally, a telephonic replay of the call can be accessed by dialing 877-660-6853 with conference number 13714292 followed by #. The replay must be accessed from international locations by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the same account and conference numbers referenced above. The telephonic replay will be available through 5:30 p.m. ET on February 17, 2021.

For planning purposes, Align Technology is also announcing tentative earnings release dates for fiscal 2021. The official earnings date for each quarter will be announced separately with the corresponding conference call information.

Fiscal Quarter Tentative Date

First quarter 2021 (Q1'21) Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Second quarter 2021 (Q2'21) Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Third quarter 2021 (Q3'21) Wednesday, October 27, 2021

