 

H.I.G. Capital Investing in SMTC Corporation to Support Customer Growth

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 14:30  |  59   |   |   

Stockholders to Receive $6.044 in Cash per Share

TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMTC Corporation (Nasdaq:SMTX) (“SMTC” or the “Company”), a global electronics manufacturing services provider and winner of Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 Best Practices Award for Customer Value Leadership in the Electronics Manufacturing Services Industry, today announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement (the “Merger Agreement”) with an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital (“H.I.G.”), a leading global alternative investment firm with $42 billion of equity capital under management.

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, an affiliate of H.I.G. will acquire all outstanding shares of SMTC Corporation’s common stock for $6.044 per share in cash, which represents a premium of approximately 22% over SMTC Corporation’s closing share price on December 31, 2020 and 66% over the share price 60 days ago. The SMTC Corporation Board of Directors has unanimously approved the Merger Agreement and recommends that the Company’s stockholders adopt the Merger Agreement.

Management Commentary on Merger

“Over the past three years, the team at SMTC has done an excellent job of transforming the Company into a global leader among mid-size providers of end-to-end Electronics Manufacturing Services (“EMS”) by offering superior supply chain management, and proactive services and solutions to an expanding base of customers,” said Ed Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of SMTC. “Partnering with H.I.G. will enable us to accelerate our growth through continued investment in our customers, capabilities, and footprint.”

Smith continued, “In addition to delivering immediate value to our stockholders, this investment provides SMTC Corporation with a long-term partner with an extensive track record of supporting its portfolio companies with operational expertise, technology and financial management experience. Together, we believe we can capitalize on strategic growth opportunities, while continuing to meet the needs of our customers by delivering high-quality, innovative solutions and services.”

Phillip Wood-Smith, Managing Director of H.I.G., commented, “We are pleased to partner with Eddie Smith and his team. They have done an outstanding job over the past three years serving some of the most attractive end EMS markets, including Aerospace & Defense, Industrial IoT, 5G, and Medical & Safety. With its industry-leading solutions and strong customer relationships, we believe there is significant opportunity to invest in SMTC’s customers and capabilities to further expand the Company’s leadership position. We look forward to partnering with SMTC’s talented management team and employees to serve its customers with best-in-class solutions, build upon its existing capability excellence, and help SMTC achieve its full potential.”

Seite 1 von 4
SMTC Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

H.I.G. Capital Investing in SMTC Corporation to Support Customer Growth Stockholders to Receive $6.044 in Cash per Share TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SMTC Corporation (Nasdaq:SMTX) (“SMTC” or the “Company”), a global electronics manufacturing services provider and winner of Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 Best …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dentsply Sirona Acquires Byte, a Leading Direct-to-Consumer, Doctor-Directed Clear Aligner Company
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
Bitfarms Announces CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
FOMO’s Purge Virus Completes First Mobile Disinfection Sale on Leading Global E-Commerce Platform
ArcAroma AB: 210104 Breakthrough for ArcAroma in China, partner up with ZhongWu, market leader in China to ...
Zomedica Appoints Robert Cohen CEO as Company Nears Commercialization of TRUFORMA
Designation of EU Home Member State for regulatory purposes
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe