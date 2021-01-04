 

Endo Launches Authorized Generic Version of Amitiza (lubiprostone) Capsules in the United States

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) announced today that one of its operating companies, Par Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Par), has begun shipping the first authorized generic versions of Mallinckrodt's Amitiza (lubiprostone) 8 mcg and 24 mcg capsules.

"This partnership brings the first Amitiza generic to patients—giving them a cost-effective alternative," said Jon Holden, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Generics at Endo. "Par is proud to be a reliable, quality supplier that can help bring that choice to patients while expanding our product portfolio."

According to IQVIA, Amitiza capsule sales were approximately $427 million for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020. 

Amitiza is a registered trademark of a Mallinckrodt company.

About Endo
Endo (NASDAQ: ENDP) is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life through the delivery of quality, life-enhancing therapies. Our decades of proven success come from a global team of passionate employees collaborating to bring the best treatments forward. Together, we boldly transform insights into treatments benefiting those who need them, when they need them. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Par Pharmaceutical, Inc.
Par Pharmaceutical develops, manufactures and markets safe, innovative and cost-effective generic pharmaceutical and branded injectable products that help improve patient quality of life. Par, among the top leaders in the U.S. generics industry, possesses a portfolio that includes sterile injectables, alternative dosage forms and other differentiated products. Par is advancing a robust development pipeline of potential products. Par Pharmaceutical is an Endo company. Learn more at www.parpharm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation, including the statements by Mr. Holden and other statements regarding reliability, quality, product potential, availability and affordability. Statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect Endo's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Investors should note that many factors, as more fully described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Endo's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in Canada on the System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval and as otherwise enumerated herein or therein, could individually or in the aggregate affect Endo's future financial results and could cause Endo's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements or from historical results. The forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these risk factors. Endo assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

