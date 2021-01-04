RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) today announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share, payable on January 29, 2021 to stockholders of record as of January 15, 2021.

RPM's last cash dividend increase of 5.6 percent in October 2020 marked its 47th consecutive year of increased cash dividends paid to its stockholders, which places RPM in an elite category of less than half of 1 percent of all publicly-traded U.S. companies. Only 41 other companies, besides RPM, have consecutively paid an increasing annual dividend for this period of time or longer, according to the Mergent Handbook of Dividend Achievers. During this timeframe, the company has returned approximately $2.6 billion in cash dividends to its stockholders. At a share price of $90.50, RPM's dividend yield would be 1.68 percent.