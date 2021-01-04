 

Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Triterras, Inc. f/k/a Netfin Acquisition Corp. Class Action Lawsuit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.01.2021, 15:00  |  24   |   |   

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the Southern District of New York on behalf of purchasers or acquirers of Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT; TRITW) securities between August 20, 2020 and December 16, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The case is captioned Ferraiori v. Triterras, Inc., No. 20-cv-10795, and is assigned to Judge Cathy Seibel. The Triterras class action lawsuit charges Triterras and certain of its executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Triterras securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Triterras class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Triterras class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Triterras class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Triterras class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Triterras class action lawsuit or have questions concerning your rights regarding the Triterras class action lawsuit, please provide your information here or contact counsel, Jennifer Caringal of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058 or via e-mail at jcaringal@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Triterras class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than February 19, 2021.

Triterras is a fintech company focused on trade and trade finance. Triterras operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online.

Rhodium Resources Pte. Ltd. (“Rhodium”) is a commodity trading business headquartered in Singapore. It is controlled by Srinivas Koneru, Triterras’s Chief Executive Officer. Rhodium enabled the launch of the Kratos platform and substantially all of Triterras’s users were referred to it by Rhodium. As a result, the two entities have entered into an origination agreement to incentivize Rhodium to continue to refer its commodity trading customers to Kratos in exchange for fixed payments to Rhodium at the time a referred customer meets total transaction volume requirements for a given period.

The Triterras class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) the extent to which Triterras’s revenue growth relied on Triterras’s relationship with Rhodium to refer users to the Kratos platform; (2) that Rhodium faced significant financial liabilities that jeopardized its ability to continue as a going concern; (3) that, as a result, Rhodium was likely to refer fewer users to Triterras’s Kratos platform; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Triterras’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On December 17, 2020, Triterras stated that Rhodium was seeking a moratorium to shield itself from creditor actions while it planned a restructuring of its debts and continue its business as a going concern. On this news, Triterras’s share price fell approximately 31% while Triterras’s warrant price fell approximately 35%.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities class action litigation. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller has obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history. For seven consecutive years, ISS Securities Class Action Services has ranked the Firm in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report as one of the top law firms in the world in both amount recovered for shareholders and total number of class action settlements. Robbins Geller attorneys have helped shape the securities laws and have recovered tens of billions of dollars on behalf of aggrieved victims. Beyond securing financial recoveries for defrauded investors, Robbins Geller also specializes in implementing corporate governance reforms, helping to improve the financial markets for investors worldwide. Robbins Geller attorneys are consistently recognized by courts, professional organizations, and the media as leading lawyers in the industry. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

Triterras Incorporation Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Triterras, Inc. f/k/a Netfin Acquisition Corp. Class Action Lawsuit Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the Southern District of New York on behalf of purchasers or acquirers of Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT; TRITW) securities between August 20, 2020 and December …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
ICPT Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shareholders of Class ...
Herbalife Nutrition Announces $600 Million Repurchase of Shares from Icahn Enterprises L.P.
Arcturus Therapeutics Receives FDA Allowance to Proceed with Phase 2 Study of ARCT-021 ...
Teledyne Announces Improved Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Berry Corporation Investors of Important January 21 ...
Titel
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report
NANTKWEST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of NantKwest, Inc. - NK
Moderna Confirms Discussions With the Government of South Korea to Supply South Korea With 40 ...
Ynvisible Welcomes Seda Evis to Advisory Board and to Close Private Placement
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.01.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Triterras, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before February 19, 2021
29.12.20
ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Triterras, Inc. f/k/a Netfin Acquisition Corp. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – TRIT, TRITW
29.12.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Triterras, Inc. f/k/a Netfin Acquisition Corp. (TRIT) (TRITW)
24.12.20
TRITERRAS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Triterras, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
23.12.20
ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Triterras, Inc. f/k/a Netfin Acquisition Corp.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – TRIT; TRITW
22.12.20
Triterras Inc. Reports Estimated Results for its Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Year; Reiterates Full-Year 2020 Guidance; Schedules Business Update for Tuesday, December 22 at 10: 00 AM ET
22.12.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Triterras, Inc. f/k/a Netfin Acquisition Corp. (TRIT, TRITW) Investors
22.12.20
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Triterras, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
22.12.20
TRIT, TRITW CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Triterras, Inc. f/k/a Netfin Acquisition Corp.
21.12.20
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Triterras, Inc. (TRIT) on Behalf of Investors

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.07.20
40
NFIN - Merger mit Triterras Fintech?!