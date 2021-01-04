SRAX Announces Crypto Pioneer and Digital Media Veteran Lou Kerner as Chief Executive Officer of BIGtoken

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies, announced that Lou Kerner will be appointed Chief Executive Officer of BIGtoken, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SRAX. As previously announced, SRAX has entered into a definitive agreement with Force Protection Video Equipment Corp (OTC: FPVD), pursuant to which SRAX will receive 88.9% of the issued and outstanding shares of FPVD in exchange for 100% of the shares of BIGtoken. Upon completion of the transaction, FPVD will be renamed BIGtoken, Inc. with Mr. Kerner as CEO.

Mr. Kerner started his career as a Wall Street analyst following media companies, spending four years at Goldman Sachs, before transitioning to operating tech companies. His first CEO role was at The .tv Corporation, which acquired the top-level domain .tv from the tiny island nation of Tuvalu. After .tv was acquired by Verisign in 2001, Mr. Kerner became the CEO of Bolt Media, the largest social media company before MySpace. After Bolt, Mr. Kerner became an angel investor, best known for writing the first Wall Street style research report on Facebook, in 2010. Mr. Kerner launched a small VC fund in 2012, and then joined Flight Ventures, where he focused on tech companies founded by Israeli teams.