SRAX Announces Crypto Pioneer and Digital Media Veteran Lou Kerner as Chief Executive Officer of BIGtoken
SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies, announced that Lou Kerner will be appointed Chief Executive Officer of BIGtoken, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SRAX. As previously announced, SRAX has entered into a definitive agreement with Force Protection Video Equipment Corp (OTC: FPVD), pursuant to which SRAX will receive 88.9% of the issued and outstanding shares of FPVD in exchange for 100% of the shares of BIGtoken. Upon completion of the transaction, FPVD will be renamed BIGtoken, Inc. with Mr. Kerner as CEO.
Mr. Kerner started his career as a Wall Street analyst following media companies, spending four years at Goldman Sachs, before transitioning to operating tech companies. His first CEO role was at The .tv Corporation, which acquired the top-level domain .tv from the tiny island nation of Tuvalu. After .tv was acquired by Verisign in 2001, Mr. Kerner became the CEO of Bolt Media, the largest social media company before MySpace. After Bolt, Mr. Kerner became an angel investor, best known for writing the first Wall Street style research report on Facebook, in 2010. Mr. Kerner launched a small VC fund in 2012, and then joined Flight Ventures, where he focused on tech companies founded by Israeli teams.
Since 2017, Mr. Kerner has been focused on crypto as an analyst, investor, and advisor. Mr. Kerner is one of the most followed crypto analysts (on Medium) and advises companies including Blockchain Co-investors (a crypto fund-of-funds), Casper (a layer one protocol), Props (an SEC-approved token used to drive loyalty programs), and Silver Castle (an institutional grade digital asset manager). In addition, Mr. Kerner is a Partner in an AngelList Syndicate that actively invests in crypto projects. Furthermore, Mr. Kerner started CryptoMondays, the largest crypto-focused Meetup group, with chapters in more than 50 cities around the world.
“I’ve been deeply interested in privacy since 2003 when I was running Bolt. And my interest in crypto has also been fueled, in part, by its privacy features. As the world continues to move to ensure greater internet privacy for consumers, BIGtoken is well-positioned to help brands, media companies, research organizations, and political campaigns efficiently reach consumers via compliant ad targeting and surveys. I further believe BIGtoken will greatly benefit by fully embracing crypto as an alternative reward for our growing consumer base,” said Lou Kerner.
