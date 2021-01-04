 

RealPage Acquires WhiteSky Communications

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.01.2021, 15:00  |  81   |   |   

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ: RP), a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced the acquisition of WhiteSky Communications, LLC. WhiteSky provides managed communications services, enabling multifamily, student and other properties to provide managed bulk Internet, video, voice-over-internet protocol (VOIP) phone, and Wi-Fi services. With WhiteSky, residents of these properties regularly pay significantly less for high-speed, secure, community-wide Internet that can be provisioned in minutes instead of days. In addition, the opportunities for owners and operators to reap larger revenue shares than typically offered by phone and cable companies make managed bulk Internet the preferred choice for properties seeking to upgrade their resident service.

WhiteSky is widely regarded for its ability to deliver highly-reliable managed bulk Internet service quickly and at a low cost with speeds up to 1GB. The company scales through its nationwide network and teams of support and installation technicians. The vast RealPage network, data center operations, and resident experience centers will complement the Whitesky offering, enabling quicker deployments, operational efficiencies, and an enhanced customer experience. At the end of 2020, WhiteSky served hundreds of properties totaling 48,000 units and 150,000 beds. Company annual revenue growth has been approximately 50% in recent years.

Steve Winn, CEO and Chairman of the Board at RealPage stated, “The acquisition of WhiteSky, a recognized and highly-respected managed service provider, positions RealPage to enter the surging market for multifamily property bulk Wi-Fi services as a key player. We expect to drive post-acquisition revenue synergies with the inclusion of WhiteSky services into CommunityConnect, our one-stop-shop for smart buildings, smart access, and purpose-built managed smart Wi-Fi, all controlled from a single resident App. We will continue to support our network of system integrators, local exchange carriers, and cable and installation partners, and offer the widest possible options for our customers, manufacturers of smart access, IoT devices, and Wi-Fi communication infrastructure.”

Disclaimer

