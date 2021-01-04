Intevac Announces Participation in 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVAC), a leading supplier of thin-film processing systems and digital night-vision technologies, today announced management’s participation in the upcoming 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference, being held virtually January 11 – 15, 2021. The presentation material utilized during the conference will be made accessible on the investor page of the Company’s website at ir.intevac.com.

Intevac was founded in 1991 and has two businesses: Thin-film Equipment and Photonics.

In our Thin-film Equipment business, we are a leader in the design and development of high-productivity, thin-film processing systems. Our production-proven platforms are designed for high-volume manufacturing of substrates with precise thin film properties, such as the hard drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets we serve currently.

In our Photonics business, we are a recognized leading developer of advanced high-sensitivity digital sensors, cameras and systems that primarily serve the defense industry. We are the provider of integrated digital imaging systems for most U.S. military night vision programs.

