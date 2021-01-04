 e.l.f. Cosmetics’ Makes Beauty and Music History Topping Billboard’s Triller Top 10 U.S. and Global Lists

 

In another beauty industry first, e.l.f. Cosmetics is celebrating four of its holiday songs reaching the top of Billboard’s Triller charts. The songs are part of e.l.f.’s hot new holiday album, “e.l.f. the Hauls,” which offers fresh remixes of holiday classics. The album also marked e.l.f. Cosmetics becoming the first beauty brand to launch a challenge on viral entertainment platform, Triller.

e.l.f. Cosmetics "e.l.f. the Hauls" holiday album tops the US and Global Billboard Triller Top 20 (Graphic: Business Wire)

“What we love about Triller is how they’ve disrupted digital by democratizing music video creation. Together, we were able to force multiply, harmonizing the emotive power of beauty and music in an incredibly expressive way,” said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF). “We created a holiday playlist to bring joy and entertain Triller audiences while celebrating beauty with a community of music enthusiasts.”

"e.l.f.'s Billboard-topping hits lifted the spirits of all Triller users this holiday season, giving us an album to put on repeat,” said Bonin Bough, Chief Growth Officer, Triller. “e.l.f. is a wonderful partner that truly understands the power of Triller's community – tapping into the entertainment platform’s unique ability to raise awareness around great music."

e.l.f. Cosmetics tapped creative agency Movers+Shakers to remix five traditional holiday tunes, adding a modern twist to them, while furthering its commitment to empowering rising talent. The songs feature up-and-coming music artists Halston Dare, Yasmeen, Kiana V, and Rosette, and they debuted across Triller, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. The album was a huge hit with over 37 million streams across all social platforms in addition to Spotify and Apple Music.

“e.l.f. became a global music sensation at the end of 2019 with our hit track ’Eyes. Lips. Face. (e.l.f.)’, which soared to #4 on Spotify’s Global Viral chart and earned a top 50 ranking on Spotify from Australia to the Netherlands,” added Marchisotto. “Now we close out 2020 with four e.l.f.ed up holiday classics topping the U.S. and Global Billboard Triller Top 20.”

The Billboard Triller weekly charts highlight the most-played songs on Triller. For the week of January 2, 2021, the following songs from “e.l.f. the Hauls” topped the Billboard Triller U.S. Chart:

  • “Jingle Bells (e.l.f. Remix)” #9
  • “Deck the Halls (e.l.f. Remix)” #16
  • “Up On the Housetop (e.l.f. Remix)” #18
  • “Joy to the World (e.l.f. Remix)” #20

And topped the Billboard Triller Global Chart:

  • “Jingle Bells (e.l.f. Remix)” #5
  • “Up On the Housetop (e.l.f. Remix)” #7
  • “Deck the Halls (e.l.f. Remix)” #13
  • “Joy to the World (e.l.f. Remix)” #16

Start 2021 on a high note by streaming the full holiday album via Spotify or Apple Music.

About e.l.f. Cosmetics:

Since 2004, e.l.f. Cosmetics has made the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face. We make high-quality, prestige-inspired cosmetics and skin care products at an extraordinary value and are proud to be 100% vegan and cruelty-free. As one of the first online beauty brands, e.l.f. continues to attract a highly engaged audience and set benchmarks with new digital platforms. Our brand is widely available at leading retailers such as Target, Walmart and Ulta Beauty, and has a growing international presence. Learn more by visiting www.elfcosmetics.com

About Movers+Shakers

Movers+Shakers is a Santa Monica-based creative agency focused on spreading joy through digital disruption. With over 90 billion views on their TikTok campaigns, they were recently named “the TikTok whisperers” by Glossy. Movers+Shakers leverages the power of original music to connect brands to culture and drive deep emotional engagement. Learn more by visiting www.MoversShakers.co.

About Triller

Triller is an AI-driven music and social media experience bringing together creators, artists, and brands around the world. Powered by the motto "You Do You," Triller allows users to create and share videos in mere seconds, backing them with custom music tracks using Mashtraxx editing technology. Celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch, and Eminem regularly use the app to create their own original music videos, while Triller has attracted brands such as Pepsi, Chipotle, Manscaped, Boost Mobile, and more. Triller recently was acquired by Proxima Media. For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @triller on Instagram.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
e.l.f. Cosmetics Jingles into the Holidays with an e.l.f.ing Amazing Holiday Album, Debuting on Triller