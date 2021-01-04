PPD to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

PPD, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPD), a leading global contract research organization, will present virtually at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. David Simmons, chairman and CEO, and Chris Scully, CFO, are scheduled to present on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at 2:50 p.m. (U.S. Eastern Time).

A live and archived webcast of the presentation, along with accompanying slides, will be accessible for up to 30 days through PPD’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.ppd.com.