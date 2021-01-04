 

Wikileaf Announces Senior Management Changes

SEATTLE, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wikileaf Technologies Inc. (CSE: WIKI) (“Wikileaf” or the “Company”) announces that Dan Nelson has departed as Chief Growth Officer and Manoj Hippola as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mike Best has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

“As founder of Wikileaf, I look forward to continuing to be a part of the transformation of the business model of the Company in a Director capacity,” stated Dan Nelson.

“On behalf of the board I would like to thank Mr. Nelson and Mr. Hippola for their contributions to the Company. I would also like to welcome Mike Best to the team. Mike has an extensive background within the cannabis industry and in particular retail. He will be a key member of the team as we pivot the business model of Wikileaf. Mr. Best was CFO of Meta Growth Corp. from 2016 to 2019, where he led the finance team and the company through several M&A events in addition to overseeing the start-up of retail sites across five provinces while serving as head of compliance and licensing at Meta Growth,” stated Connor Cruise, Wikileaf Chair and Interim CEO.

About Wikileaf Technologies Inc.:

Wikileaf (www.wikileaf.com) is an online platform for cannabis enthusiasts and consumers to discover and interact with local dispensaries and cannabis brands.

