 

Wetouch Technology Inc. (WETH) Sees Increased Demand of Its Touchscreen Products for Medical Devices in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 15:00  |  46   |   |   

Chengdu, China, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTC: WETH) ("Wetouch" or "the Company"), a specialty manufacturer of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, today announced that it has seen an increase in demand for its products, particularly in the field of medical applications.

Although many global touchscreen manufacturers remain closed or operate at limited capacity, Wetouch has emerged as a reliable and high quality supplier to both its existing and new customers after it resumed operation in April 2020. Due to the increased demand and need by health organizations around the globe in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wetouch has seen a significant increase in orders. Wetouch shipped approximately 180,000 touchscreen modules custom designed for use in respirators, which translated to approximately $4 million of sales during the second half of 2020.

In addition to stringent industry specific certifications and qualifications, new manufacturers of touchscreens face significant technology challenge and higher barrier of entry to manufacture touchscreens for medical applications. Touchscreens for medical use are subject to higher product and safety standards and specifications in terms of touch sensitivity and responsiveness, product life and durability. As early as 2017, Wetouch passed necessary certifications for medical applications, including Ingress Protection 67 (“IP67”) certification for water and dustproofing/resistance, FCC for U.S market, and CE and RoHS for E.U. market. Wetouch’s touchscreens are well recognized by customers for its industry leading product specifications. For instance, the sensitivity of Wetouch branded products for medical use is less than 3 millisecond versus an average of 5 millisecond in the marketplace, lifetime total single touches exceed 100 millions compared with 50 millions by most other brands. Wetouch has adopted IP67 with greater level of water and dust-proof and resistance instead of lower tiered rating IP65 by many competitors.

“We take pride in Wetouch brand being a trusted name by our Fortune 500 customers, such as Siemens, Omron and Canon as well as well respected electronic industry leaders such as Delta Electronics. said Guangde Cai, the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Wetouch. “Encouraged by what we believe are sustainable growth opportunities, our management team is planning ahead to execute few key strategic initiatives to maximize shareholder value, including building out additional production capacity and developing new products by leveraging our proprietary technology to serve fast-growth and emerging industries.

Seite 1 von 2
Wetouch Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wetouch Technology Inc. (WETH) Sees Increased Demand of Its Touchscreen Products for Medical Devices in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic Chengdu, China, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTC: WETH) ("Wetouch" or "the Company"), a specialty manufacturer of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, today announced that it has seen an increase in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dentsply Sirona Acquires Byte, a Leading Direct-to-Consumer, Doctor-Directed Clear Aligner Company
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
ArcAroma AB: 210104 Breakthrough for ArcAroma in China, partner up with ZhongWu, market leader in China to ...
Bitfarms Announces CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
FOMO’s Purge Virus Completes First Mobile Disinfection Sale on Leading Global E-Commerce Platform
McEwen Mining: 2020 Full Year and Q4 Production Results
Zomedica Appoints Robert Cohen CEO as Company Nears Commercialization of TRUFORMA
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.12.20
Wetouch Technology Inc. (WETH), Now a Fully Reporting Company in Specialty Touchscreen Market