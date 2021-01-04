Rover applies for Ice Road access to Cabin Lake Gold Property, NT, Canada

Cabin Lake Ice Road The proposed route for the Cabin Lake Ice Road is directly off Hwy 3 at the town of Behchoko, NT, and 40 km north-northwest across Russell Lake to the property. Ice road access to the property, if approved, will materially decrease Rover’s future exploration costs, and allow for heavier lower-cost exploration equipment, such as track drills. The Cabin Lake Ice Road will also materially reduce the amount of helicopter time.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (“ Rover ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that it submitted a permit application for ice road access to its 100% owned Cabin Lake Gold Property, NT, Canada in December 2020 (the “Cabin Lake Ice Road”).

Rover is also pleased to provide an update on the construction progress of the Tłı̨chǫ All-Season Road Project ("TASR"), a permanent 97 km two-lane gravel highway that will provide year-round access to the Community of Whatı̀ by connecting to Hwy 3 west of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada. Construction of the TASR commenced in September 2019. The updated schedule anticipates the road to be open to the public by Fall 2021.

Judson Culter, CEO at Rover, states “TASR opens up access to the Cabin Lake Group of Gold Properties and will help to reduce future exploration costs in the area. The timing of TASR’s completion (Fall 2021) is complemental to the timing of Rover’s exploration plans in the area. Specifically, the Slemon Lake, and Camp Lake Gold Properties will benefit from increased accessibility.

For more information on TASR please visit the official website of the Government of the Northwest Territories.

Lastly, Rover is pleased to announce that the feasibility study for the expansion of the Taltson Hydro facility into the North Slave/Yellowknife hydro system continues to receive federal funding. The Canadian Federal Government allocated $18MM over three years in March 2019. Work is currently underway to develop transmission and hydro plans, fulfill environmental responsibilities, engage stakeholders, and establish strong Indigenous partner relationships.

Judson Culter, CEO at Rover, states “an upgrade to the North Slave hydro facility could create excess hydro power at the Strutt Lake hydro facility, which is nearby to the Cabin Lake Group of Gold Properties.”

For more information on Taltson Hydroelectricity Expansion Project please visit the official website of the Government of the Northwest Territories.