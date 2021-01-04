 

MercadoLibre, Inc. Announces Inaugural Debt Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 15:05  |  58   |   |   

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MercadoLibre, Inc. (Nasdaq:MELI) today announced that it intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, guaranteed senior notes (the “Notes”). The offering will be MercadoLibre’s first offering of debt securities.

The Notes will include a series of guaranteed senior sustainable notes (the “Sustainable Notes”). MercadoLibre intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Sustainable Notes to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, one or more new or existing Eligible Projects, which are defined investments and expenditures made by MercadoLibre or any of MercadoLibre’s subsidiaries after the issuance date of the Sustainable Notes or made by MercadoLibre or its subsidiaries in the 24 months prior to the issuance of the Sustainability Notes, that: (i) contribute to environmental objectives such as: clean transportation, land conservation and preservation, energy efficiency, renewable energy, green buildings and pollution prevention and control, (ii) aim to address or mitigate a specific social issue or seek to achieve positive social outcomes especially, but not exclusively, for one or more target populations or (iii) combine (i) and (ii).        

This press release is not an offer to sell or purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities.

A copy of the prospectus and preliminary prospectus supplement for the offering of the Notes may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or, alternatively, by calling BNP Paribas Securities Corp. at +1-800-854-5674, BofA Securities, Inc. at +1-800-294-1322, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at +1-800-831-9146, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at +1-800-828-3182 or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at +1-212-834-4533.

About MercadoLibre, Inc.

Founded in 1999, MercadoLibre is the largest online commerce ecosystem in Latin America, serving as an integrated regional platform and as a provider of the necessary online and technology-based tools that allow businesses and individuals to trade products and services in the region. The Company enables commerce through its marketplace platform (including online classifieds for motor vehicles, services and real estate), which allows users to buy and sell in most of Latin America.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements herein regarding MercadoLibre, Inc. that are not historical or current facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements convey MercadoLibre, Inc.’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements regarding MercadoLibre, Inc. involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause MercadoLibre, Inc.’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in the “Risk Factors,” “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” sections of MercadoLibre, Inc.’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as amended by our Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 to Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on December 23, 2020, and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2020, and any of MercadoLibre, Inc.’s other applicable filings with the SEC. Unless required by law, MercadoLibre, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date hereof.

     
CONTACT:    MercadoLibre, Inc.
   
     Investor Relations
   
     investor@mercadolibre.com
   
     http://investor.mercadolibre.com

MercadoLibre Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MercadoLibre, Inc. Announces Inaugural Debt Offering BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MercadoLibre, Inc. (Nasdaq:MELI) today announced that it intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, guaranteed senior notes (the “Notes”). The offering will be MercadoLibre’s …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dentsply Sirona Acquires Byte, a Leading Direct-to-Consumer, Doctor-Directed Clear Aligner Company
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
ArcAroma AB: 210104 Breakthrough for ArcAroma in China, partner up with ZhongWu, market leader in China to ...
Bitfarms Announces CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
FOMO’s Purge Virus Completes First Mobile Disinfection Sale on Leading Global E-Commerce Platform
McEwen Mining: 2020 Full Year and Q4 Production Results
Zomedica Appoints Robert Cohen CEO as Company Nears Commercialization of TRUFORMA
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.12.20
Thomas Rappold im Interview: Papst der Platform Economy: "Facebooks Libra Wachruf für pomadige Zentralbanker" - Megatrends 2021
21.12.20
Die Mercadolibre-Aktie steigt 150 % in 2020: Potenzial als Reich-Macher verspielt?
20.12.20
Deutsche Euroshop vs. Mercadolibre: In diese Akie würde ich jetzt 2.500 Euro investieren!
17.12.20
Börsencrash: 3 Aktien, die trotzdem neue Allzeithochs erreichen könnten!
15.12.20
Im Schatten von Amazon: Lockdown befeuert Weihnachtsrallye der Geheimtipps: Oder kennen Sie Carvana oder Mercado Libre?
13.12.20
Mercadolibre-Aktie: 3 Dinge, die ich aus 2020 mitnehme!
09.12.20
Exklusiv-Interview: Papst der Plattform-Wirtschaft Thomas Rappold über Buffett, seinen Top-Tenbagger und ein neues Investment-Baby

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.11.20
666
Mercadolibre, Inc.