Jennifer Bolton Joins First Northwest Bancorp as SVP, SR. Director - Digital Marketing

“Jennifer Bolton is a skilled marketing leader with deep digital expertise. She will play an integral role in driving and supporting our strategic initiatives,” said Derek Brown, EVP, Chief HR, and Marketing Officer. “Even in a challenging year, First Federal has delivered strong results which enables us to invest in new opportunities and team expansion including this new digital marketing role. We welcome Jennifer to our team and looking forward working with her.”

"First Federal has an impressive legacy of customer service, employee empowerment, and community involvement. I am excited to collaborate with the team on digital initiatives to accelerate growth and delight our customers,” said Bolton. Bolton has over 25 years of experience in marketing and digital product management. Prior to joining First Federal, she was the Sr. Director of Marketing for Koverse, a data intelligence company serving global leaders in diverse industries including finance. Additionally, Bolton has held leadership roles at several successful local startups including Smartsheet, F5 Networks, and Allrecipes.com.

About the Company

First Northwest Bancorp, a Washington corporation, is a bank holding company which primarily engages in the business activity of its subsidiary, First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles. First Federal is a community-oriented financial institution serving Clallam, Jefferson, Kitsap, Whatcom, and King counties in Washington, through its Seattle lending center and ten full-service branches. Our business and operating strategy is focused on building sustainable earnings through hiring experienced bankers, geographic expansion, and diversifying our loan product mix, expanding our deposit product offerings that deliver value-added solutions, enhancing existing services and digital service delivery channels, and enhancing our infrastructure to support the changing needs and expectations of our customers.