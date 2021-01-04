 

Koch Project Solutions to Execute Gevo Expansion Projects

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 15:00  |  58   |   |   

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) announced today that it has engaged Koch Project Solutions, LLC ("Koch") to provide front end engineering, design and project execution management services for the expansion projects that Gevo is in the process of financing with Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

"The world is changing rapidly. We appreciate being able to tap into Koch Project Solutions, a subsidiary of Koch Industries, and their vast experience. Gevo's focus is on drop-in renewable resource-based hydrocarbons with a massively reduced carbon footprint. These hydrocarbons are the same as those derived from fossil-based oil, except that we make them from renewable resources. Because we use renewable resources, we can see how to reduce and eliminate tailpipe emissions, on a net-carbon basis and also reduce or even eliminate the pollutants that contribute to smog," said Patrick Gruber, CEO of Gevo Incorporated.

"We are excited to bring Koch resources to bear on the advancement of Gevo's low-carbon hydrocarbons," said Paul Switzer, President of Koch Project Solutions, "Gevo and Koch Project Solutions have forged a beneficial partnership that will deliver this valuable technology at a meaningful scale. It fits well into the Koch vision to help deliver superior societal benefits from existing feedstocks."

About Gevo

Gevo is a company with technology to transform renewable energy into low carbon liquid transportation fuels. This next generation of renewable premium gasoline, jet fuel and diesel fuel has the potential to achieve zero carbon emissions, addressing the market need of reducing greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. By capturing photosynthetic energy along with renewable carbon, using a mixture of renewable energy sources, Gevo uses proprietary technology to produce the hydrocarbons for gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel in the future. Gevo’s products perform as well or better than traditional fossil-based fuels in infrastructure and engines, but have the potential to reduce or even eliminate the net tailpipe greenhouse gas emissions from cars, planes, and trucks. In addition to addressing the problems of fuels, Gevo’s technology also enables certain plastics, such as polyester, to be made with more sustainable ingredients. Gevo’s ability to penetrate the growing low-carbon fuels market depends on the price of oil and the value of abating carbon emissions that would otherwise increase greenhouse gas emissions. Gevo believes that its proven, patented, technology enabling the use of a variety of low-carbon sustainable feedstocks to produce price-competitive low carbon products such as gasoline components, jet fuel, and diesel fuel yields the potential to generate project and corporate returns that justify the build-out of a multi-billion-dollar business. Learn more at our website: www.gevo.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Koch Project Solutions to Execute Gevo Expansion Projects ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) announced today that it has engaged Koch Project Solutions, LLC ("Koch") to provide front end engineering, design and project execution management services for the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dentsply Sirona Acquires Byte, a Leading Direct-to-Consumer, Doctor-Directed Clear Aligner Company
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
ArcAroma AB: 210104 Breakthrough for ArcAroma in China, partner up with ZhongWu, market leader in China to ...
Bitfarms Announces CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
FOMO’s Purge Virus Completes First Mobile Disinfection Sale on Leading Global E-Commerce Platform
McEwen Mining: 2020 Full Year and Q4 Production Results
Zomedica Appoints Robert Cohen CEO as Company Nears Commercialization of TRUFORMA
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe