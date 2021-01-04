Koch Project Solutions to Execute Gevo Expansion Projects

"The world is changing rapidly. We appreciate being able to tap into Koch Project Solutions, a subsidiary of Koch Industries, and their vast experience. Gevo's focus is on drop-in renewable resource-based hydrocarbons with a massively reduced carbon footprint. These hydrocarbons are the same as those derived from fossil-based oil, except that we make them from renewable resources. Because we use renewable resources, we can see how to reduce and eliminate tailpipe emissions, on a net-carbon basis and also reduce or even eliminate the pollutants that contribute to smog," said Patrick Gruber, CEO of Gevo Incorporated.

"We are excited to bring Koch resources to bear on the advancement of Gevo's low-carbon hydrocarbons," said Paul Switzer, President of Koch Project Solutions, "Gevo and Koch Project Solutions have forged a beneficial partnership that will deliver this valuable technology at a meaningful scale. It fits well into the Koch vision to help deliver superior societal benefits from existing feedstocks."

About Gevo

Gevo is a company with technology to transform renewable energy into low carbon liquid transportation fuels. This next generation of renewable premium gasoline, jet fuel and diesel fuel has the potential to achieve zero carbon emissions, addressing the market need of reducing greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. By capturing photosynthetic energy along with renewable carbon, using a mixture of renewable energy sources, Gevo uses proprietary technology to produce the hydrocarbons for gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel in the future. Gevo’s products perform as well or better than traditional fossil-based fuels in infrastructure and engines, but have the potential to reduce or even eliminate the net tailpipe greenhouse gas emissions from cars, planes, and trucks. In addition to addressing the problems of fuels, Gevo’s technology also enables certain plastics, such as polyester, to be made with more sustainable ingredients. Gevo’s ability to penetrate the growing low-carbon fuels market depends on the price of oil and the value of abating carbon emissions that would otherwise increase greenhouse gas emissions. Gevo believes that its proven, patented, technology enabling the use of a variety of low-carbon sustainable feedstocks to produce price-competitive low carbon products such as gasoline components, jet fuel, and diesel fuel yields the potential to generate project and corporate returns that justify the build-out of a multi-billion-dollar business. Learn more at our website: www.gevo.com .