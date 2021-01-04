 

ATEC to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect 2021 Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), a provider of innovative spine surgery solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today that Jeff Black, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference, which will be held January 11 through 14, 2021.  The pre-recorded presentation will be accessible on demand for 90 days beginning January 11, 2021, at 6 A.M. ET via this link. The accompanying presentation materials will be available from the Investor Relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.atecspine.com.

About Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC), through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery through clinical distinction.  ATEC’s Organic Innovation Machine is focused on developing new approaches that integrate seamlessly with the SafeOp Neural InformatiX System to safely and reproducibly treat spine’s various pathologies and achieve the goals of spine surgery.  Alphatec’s vision is to become the Standard Bearer in Spine.  For more information, visit us at www.atecspine.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made during the investor events referenced herein may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainty. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These and other forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. A list and description of such factors, risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company’s most recent annual report, and any subsequent quarterly and current reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. ATEC disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise unless required by law.

Investor/Media Contact:
Tina Jacobsen
Investor Relations
760) 494-6790
investorrelations@atecspine.com

Company Contact:
Jeff Black
Chief Financial Officer
Alphatec Holdings, Inc.
investorrelations@atecspine.com




