 

Milestone Scientific Inc. Announces Entrée into the Nationally Recognized University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston with its CompuFlo Disposables

Milestone’s FDA approved CompuFlo and CathCheck instruments and disposables provide significant safety and economic benefits

ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provides virtually painless and precise injections, today announced that as per a purchase order the Company received in late 2020, it has begun selling CompuFlo disposables to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston (UTMB), an institution of the University of Texas System and agency of the State of Texas. UTMB is a major academic health sciences center of global influence, with medical, nursing, health professions and graduate biomedical schools; a world-renowned research enterprise; and a growing, comprehensive health system with hospitals on four campuses.

The clinical and safety benefits of the CompuFlo Epidural / CathCheck Systems are backed by extensive published clinical data demonstrating significant reductions in epidural punctures, as well as complication rates, and contributes to a significant savings of time on the part of anesthesiologists. Moreover, the CompuFlo instrument has the potential to significantly reduce costs associated with morbidity, providing a direct economic benefit to healthcare institutions. Similarly, the CathCheck technology has the potential to transform the monitoring of catheter placement following an epidural procedure by confirming the placement of a catheter within 2 minutes, versus 20-40 minutes using conventional methods.

Leonard Osser, Interim CEO of Milestone Scientific stated “We are encouraged to announce this decision by UTMB, a leading regional hospital and medical teaching institute. We believe this will be the first of many such hospitals to come, and we commend UTMB on their commitment to the health and safety of their patients. We believe the use of the CompuFlo provides a level of safety and efficiency not otherwise available for patients. Furthermore, as a major teaching institute, we believe UTMB will have the opportunity to shorten the training time and increase efficiencies for residents performing epidural procedures through the use of our instrument and disposables. Additionally, the use of CathCheck provides physicians the opportunity to monitor catheter placement after a procedure. Moreover, the use of our instruments and disposables provide a significant economic benefit to the institution. We believe this is just the start of what we believe can be a steady commercial rollout in the weeks and months to come. Overall, the response from both hospitals and physicians has been very positive and we are in a number of similar trials across the country that we believe and expect will convert to commercial orders.”

