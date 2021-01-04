Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. Issues Letter to Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: GCEH) following the issuance of its Form 10Q for the third quarter ending Sept 30, 2020, has released a Letter to its Shareholders to provide an update on its vertically integrated renewable fuels business including the status of the renovation of its renewable diesel refinery in Bakersfield, California.

This has been an incredibly tasking year for everyone, and we hope that you were able to take some time during the holidays to spend it directly or virtually with your family and friends. I want to take the time to thank all of our employees for their commitment to our mission. I am extremely proud of the world class team we have assembled from the upstream plant science and farming teams to the downstream design, implementation and operations teams working on our new biorefinery. Everyone has worked tirelessly and unselfishly through these trying times, while never losing sight and leading by example of “safety first” for all of our employees, partners, contractors and vendors.

The purpose of this Letter to Shareholders is to provide a year-end update, a view of 2021 and to continue a positive trend of frequent communication between Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: GCEH) and our very loyal shareholders. I draw a lot of comfort from the fact that all of our employees are part of the ownership structure at GCEH, that their interests are aligned with those of all other shareholders and management, and that they too will directly benefit from our overall success.

The Letter comes on the heels of our most recent round of filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our 3rd quarter Form 10-Q report brings us current on all of our SEC reporting obligations. Our publicly traded stock OTCQB: GCEH has been lifted to the OTC Markets OTCQB trading platform, effective December 29th, 2020. We are also working with OTC Markets to be further elevated to their OTCQX platform, which is the highest level within OTC Markets. We would expect this will become effective once we meet their final trading price qualification, which is in sight. These are all steps towards our plan of moving to a national exchange.