 

Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. Issues Letter to Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 15:00  |  74   |   |   

Richard Palmer, President & CEO, Comments on 2020 and 2021

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: GCEH) following the issuance of its Form 10Q for the third quarter ending Sept 30, 2020, has released a Letter to its Shareholders to provide an update on its vertically integrated renewable fuels business including the status of the renovation of its renewable diesel refinery in Bakersfield, California.

President’s Letter to Shareholders

This has been an incredibly tasking year for everyone, and we hope that you were able to take some time during the holidays to spend it directly or virtually with your family and friends. I want to take the time to thank all of our employees for their commitment to our mission. I am extremely proud of the world class team we have assembled from the upstream plant science and farming teams to the downstream design, implementation and operations teams working on our new biorefinery. Everyone has worked tirelessly and unselfishly through these trying times, while never losing sight and leading by example of “safety first” for all of our employees, partners, contractors and vendors.

The purpose of this Letter to Shareholders is to provide a year-end update, a view of 2021 and to continue a positive trend of frequent communication between Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: GCEH) and our very loyal shareholders. I draw a lot of comfort from the fact that all of our employees are part of the ownership structure at GCEH, that their interests are aligned with those of all other shareholders and management, and that they too will directly benefit from our overall success.

The Letter comes on the heels of our most recent round of filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our 3rd quarter Form 10-Q report brings us current on all of our SEC reporting obligations. Our publicly traded stock OTCQB: GCEH has been lifted to the OTC Markets OTCQB trading platform, effective December 29th, 2020. We are also working with OTC Markets to be further elevated to their OTCQX platform, which is the highest level within OTC Markets. We would expect this will become effective once we meet their final trading price qualification, which is in sight. These are all steps towards our plan of moving to a national exchange.

Seite 1 von 3
Global Clean Energy Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. Issues Letter to Shareholders Richard Palmer, President & CEO, Comments on 2020 and 2021LOS ANGELES, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: GCEH) following the issuance of its Form 10Q for the third quarter ending Sept 30, 2020, has …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dentsply Sirona Acquires Byte, a Leading Direct-to-Consumer, Doctor-Directed Clear Aligner Company
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
ArcAroma AB: 210104 Breakthrough for ArcAroma in China, partner up with ZhongWu, market leader in China to ...
Bitfarms Announces CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
FOMO’s Purge Virus Completes First Mobile Disinfection Sale on Leading Global E-Commerce Platform
McEwen Mining: 2020 Full Year and Q4 Production Results
Zomedica Appoints Robert Cohen CEO as Company Nears Commercialization of TRUFORMA
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe